5 killed, houses burnt in renewed Taraba violence





No less than five persons were killed on Tuesday and several houses burnt in a fresh crisis between the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups in Rafinkada village of Wukari local government area of Taraba.





Daniel Adidas, the caretaker committee chairman of the council confirmed the development in an interview with NAN in Jalingo, the state capital.





Adidas disclosed that the gunmen in army camouflage attacked Rafinkada and set several houses ablaze.





The chairman also said that a soldier, injured in the attack, is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Wukari.

He said that the deployment of soldiers to the area has brought the situation under control.





David Missal, police public relations officer (PPRO) of the state police command, confirmed the incident, but said only one person was killed





“The report I have indicated that armed militia youth crossed from Benue State and attacked a community in Wukari LGA and one person was killed and some houses burnt,” the PPRO said.





The crisis between the Jukun and Tiv ethnic groups especially on the border villages between Benue and Taraba states has lingered since March 2019.





The rift had claimed hundreds of lives and led to the destruction of several property worth billions of naira.





On June 17, scores of residents were also killed and displaced after armed men set houses on fire in Janibanibu village.





Consequently, Darius Ishaku, state governor, imposed a curfew on the capital and other areas affected in an attempt to check the violence.





