Home | News | General | Nollywood actor, Kagho, dies after drowning in swimming pool
Rivers State Government will no longer operate amnesty programme – Wike
Mohamed Salah finally scores as Egypt hammer DR Congo in AFCON 2019 tie

Nollywood actor, Kagho, dies after drowning in swimming pool



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 50 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Popular Nollywood Director, Kagho Harley Akpor, has died after drowning inside the swimming pool of a popular hotel in Asaba, Delta State.


The deceased was at a film location, shooting a movie along with other crew members when the incident occurred.

He was allegedly found drowned at around 1a.m on Sunday.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 95 of 95