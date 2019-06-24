Nollywood actor, Kagho, dies after drowning in swimming pool
Popular Nollywood Director, Kagho Harley Akpor, has died after drowning inside the swimming pool of a popular hotel in Asaba, Delta State.
The deceased was at a film location, shooting a movie along with other crew members when the incident occurred.
He was allegedly found drowned at around 1a.m on Sunday.
