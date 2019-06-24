Home | News | General | Mohamed Salah finally scores as Egypt hammer DR Congo in AFCON 2019 tie

- Egypt vs DR Congo's Group A AFCON match ended 2-0 in favor of the Pharaohs

- Elmohady and Mohamed Salah scored a goal each to gift the hosts all the three points

- Egypt now sit top of the group with six points and have qualified for the next round

2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt have sealed a place in the competition's round of 16 after stunning DR Congo 2-0 in their second Group A clash staged at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night, June 26.

Two goals from Ahmed Elmohady and Mohamed Salah were enough to see off a resilient and an unlucky DR Congo side that now sit bottom of the group having lost their tournament opener against Uganda.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Egypt came into the match in high spirits, having won the competition's curtain-raiser against Zimbabwe on Friday, June 21.

However, the Leopards, who were in search of their first point proved a hard nut to crack, and nearly took an early lead in the 11th minute through Marcel Tisserand whose effort hit the woodwork.

The hosts settled in soon after, taking charge of proceedings as they built methodically from the back.

Elmohamady finally broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, taking a touch with his left foot before poking it home with the outside of his right foot.

Antwerp striker Jonathan Bolingi nearly restored parity for DR Congo 10 minutes later, but his headed effort from eight yards out hit the crossbar.

Aware of the opponent's imminent threat, Egypt reiterated through a counter attack, with Salah cutting onto his left foot before rifling a shot past the keeper at his near post to double Egypt's lead moments before the break.

The second half of the match produced no goal, as the Pharaohs held on to claim a comfortable win over the Leopards.

Florent Ibenge's men will battle Zimbabwe in their last group match as Egypt entertain Uganda who sit second.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how African Cup of Nations hosts Egypt expelled star forward Amr Warda from the team squad ahead of their second Group A fixture.

Warda's expulsion was confirmed in a statement by Egypt Football Federation on Wednesday, June 26, over offense which could bring the team down.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Super Eagles team co-coordinator Pascal reveals what happened after Argentina beat Nigeria| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...