Celebrity couple Tunde and Wunmi Obe celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary (photos)

- Music duo Tunde and Wunmi Obe recently celebrated their 21st year of being married

- The highly-excited wife shared a number of lovely photos on social media and gushed about her hubby

- Tunde also dotted on his wife and doled out an advice to intending couples

Every June 26 is a day worth remembering for celebrity couple Tunde and Wunmi Obe. This day marks their wedding anniversary. In light of this, the duo who met during their undergraduate years celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary recently.

This couple whose marriage has stood the test of time gushed over themselves on the memorable occasion of their anniversary. For one, Wunmi Obe shared lovely photos of herself and her hubby.

Then, she wrote short but very romantic captions to mark the occasion. One of her captions read thus: "21 years thru the highs & lows, the ups & downs, rain & shine, thick & thin - and we still on the grind. And we keep goin'"

See her posts below:

Tunde who does not take for granted that he has been friends with his wife for about 31 years also shared a very emotional post on his Twitter page. In this tweet, he showered praises on Wunmi and also lent a piece of advice to single people. He particularly told them to marry their friends.

See his tweet below:

"If I was to give just one advice to intending couples, it would be: Marry your friends!.. Let me introduce you to @WunmiObe , my friend of 31 years... Wife of 21 years today.. Mother of all of my children.. The best decision I ever made in my life.. Happy Anniversary, sweetheart!"

The celebrity couple recently revealed the secret of their being together for so many years. According to the music duo, they started out on a professional note.

But they soon found out that they had a connection with each other which stemmed from the fact that they both lost their fathers at nearly the same time. It is this and the genuine friendship they cultivated that has sustained their relationship all these years.

[embedded content]

