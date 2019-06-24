Home | News | General | Super Eagles star opens up on Nigeria's success story at AFCON 2019 after Guinea win

- AFCON 2019 action between Nigeria vs Guinea ended in favour of the Super Eagles as they book their place in the round of 16

- Kenneth Omeruo spoke on Nigeria's success story after netting the winner for Nigeria in the 73rd minutes

- Nigeria will tackle Madagascar in the last Group B match at the Alexandria Stadium on Sunday

Super Eagles and Chelsea-owned defender Kenneth Omeruo has expressed his excitement after seeing Nigeria progress to the last 16 rounds of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Omeruo, who netted the vital winning goal in the 73rd minute of the match, took out time after picking up his man-of-the match award by CAF to reveal the team’s secret to success.

READ ALSO: AFCON 2019: 5 players Manchester United scouts will be watching closely in Egypt

''We knew no matter what is going on off the pitch, our job is to play,'' Omeruo was quoted as saying to journalists as he tried to explain the circumstances surrounding the bonus row with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) eggheads’ hours before their the Group B game against Guinea.

''Nigerians are hoping that we win every game, so we knew we had to forget everything and focus on today's game and be the first to qualify from our group, I am happy we could achieve that,” Omeruo noted, even as he singled out other Eagles defenders for special praise.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

''For me it is important to say focused, we have a wonderful squad. I have been out for a while and they have been playing and being doing good.

''It doesn't matter who plays, we have a strong defence and it showed today. I just want to give my best,” Omeruo summed up.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the next round at the 2019 Nations Cup going on in Egypt after beating Guinea 1-0 on Wednesday evening, June 26, with a game to go in Group B.

Nigeria started their campaign also with a 1-0 win over Burundi in their first game with Ighalo scoring the goal while Kenneth Omeruo netted the goal against Guinea.

Gernot Rohr who is the Super Eagles coach decided not to start Mikel Obi and Troost Ekong in this game against Guinea as Alex Iwobi had the chance to play in the middle.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...