Manchester United are still in the race to sign Crystal palace star Aaron Wan-Bissaka as they continue to strengthen their squad for competition next season.

Though, there are reports that the Red Devils have reached personal agreement with the defender, but nothing concrete has been concluded as at the time this story was published.

However, an adorable photo of Wan-Bissaka posing with his family as a child in a United jersey has sent the social media agog as fans at Old Trafford are expecting his arrival.

The throwback has the star in a old vintage Man United kit (back in the glory days) posed with what looks like his mum, dad and brother captioned "Family", above it.

The England U-21 international is inches away from sealing his move to United with reports from the club indicating the defender only has his medicals to complete before the deal is done.

It will make the Crystal Palace defender the first high profile signing Ole has embarked on and the Norwegians second after buying Wales sensation Daniel James from Swansea.

And it's just what the doctor ordered for Manchester United fans who were badly in need of stars who "played for the badge" after bemoaning lack of players ready to sweat for the shirt.

United would want to put the previous season behind them after a horrid performance that left them out of the Champions League and without silverware.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace for the summer signing of defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Englishman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since the end of the 2018/19 Premier League season and he is now on the verge of becoming a United player.

According to Sky Sports, the deal agreed is worth £50m and the 21-year-old England Under-21 international is set to travel for medicals at Manchester United.

