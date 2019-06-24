Home | News | General | Former lawmaker calls for renewal of Abba Kyari's appointment as chief of staff

- A former lawmaker has condemned the call by some protesters for the sack of the chief of staff to the president

- Danlami Kurfi said those calling for Kyari's sack are enemies of President Buhari and Nigeria at large

- Kurfi further urged the president to rather than sack, re-appoint Abba Kyari as his chief of staff

Contrary to the call for the sack of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, a lawmaker in the eighth National Assembly has asked the president to renew his appointment.

Honourable Danlami Kurfi, the lawmaker who represented Dustima/Kurfi constituency and the eighth House of Representatives said, those calling for Kyari's sack are enemies of President Buhari and Nigeria at large.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Kurfi warned President Buhari against enemies of the efforts been made by the President Buhari-led administration.

"The president must understand that these people who are calling for the sack of the chief of staff do not have the interest of our beloved country - Nigeria - at heart. These people are only interested in getting close to the president for their own personal gains," Kurfi said.

READ ALSO: I sacked Onnoghen for possessing undeclared foreign, local currencies - Buhari

"In fact, contrary to their selfish interests, I call on President to renewal the appointment of chief of staff because he is trusted, hardworking and not corrupt.

"In the history of Nigeria's leadership, we never have chief of staff like Abba kyari who is old but what he is doing youths can not do it," the former lawmaker added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the presidency has reacted to the protest by some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of Concerned APC National Stakeholders (CANS), who called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his chief of staff.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

While protesting at the Presidential Villa, the stakeholders described Kyari as one of the cabals in Buhari's government.

Reacting to the protest, the senior special assistant to the presidential on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, described what happened as “sponsored protest.”

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

How Nigeria's democracy has fared in the last 20 years - Jega, Ezekwesili | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...