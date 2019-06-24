Home | News | General | EFCC orders bank to dishonour NDDC’s payment instruction

In efforts to investigate a case of fraud, diversion of funds and money laundering, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has instructed a commercial bank not to honour Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC’s) request for payments.

The Guardian reports that this was revealed in a letter addressed to the managing director of the bank.

According to EFCC, funds were being diverted from NDDC’s accounts in what it suspects to be a case of fraud.

The anti graft agency said preliminary investigation revealed that funds were being diverted from NDDC’s account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) into commercial banks.

“In view of the above you are requested to henceforth reject any payment instruction from NDDC’s account to accounts of corporate bodies domiciled in your bank until further notice to forestall further diversion of funds,” the letter reads.The EFCC also disclosed that its request to the bank was made in pursuant of Section 38 and 34 of EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004, section 21 and six of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011," the letter read.

However, the news medium said efforts to get the reaction of the NDDC on the development was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide, was re-arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for allegedly laundering the sum of N650 million.

She was re-arraigned on Wednesday, June 26, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke in Lagos on a 24-count charge, following the transfer of the case file by the chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Kafarati.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Akinjide alongside a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is said to be at large.

