Home | News | General | Another APC group warns Buhari of individuals in govt sabotaging his administration

- It has been alleged that some individuals in government are sabotaging the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

- The allegation was made by a group in the All Progressives Congress identified as Pro-Democracy and Pro-Buhari

- The group urges Buhari to concentrate his energy in developing Nigeria instead of listening to those who intend to blackmail him

A group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) identified as Pro-Democracy and Pro-Buhari, has alleged that some individuals in government are sabotaging the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The allegation was made by the group during a protest in Abuja to counter one held by the Concerned APC National Stakeholders (CANS), Premium Times reports.

Legit.ng recalls that CANS called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his chief of staff, Abba Kyari.

READ ALSO: Yoruba youths slam breakaway Afenifere over comment against Osinbajo

To press home their demand, CANS members stormed Defense House, an annexe of presidential villa in Maitama, on Monday, June 24.

They specifically asked President Muhammadu Buhari to take full control of government from the hands of his lieutenants.

In its reaction to Kyari's sack, the presidency, through the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, said the protest was sponsored.

He said: “You are going to see more of such sponsored protests. In one of the hotels here in the federal capital, there is shop that sells packages of protests.

"At a given fee, they will write the protest speech, the placards and give you the marchers, men and women as well as the lead speaker who in many cases is a lawyer. So we are not surprised at all. Very soon, reporters and photographers will be buying this service to attack editors they don’t like."

On Wednesday, the counter-protesters marched from the Unity Fountain in the Central Business District to the Aso Villa main entrance on Wednesday, June 26.

The marched with various placards trumpeting the accomplishments of the Buhari-led administration.

The convener of the march, Paul Essen, read a letter addressed to the president to journalists.

The letter read: “Your Excellency Sir, the sabotage within the corridor of power is becoming more alarming with the recent sponsored campaign against Mr. President under the guise of Mamman Daura, Ismaila Funtua and Abba Kyari.

“Mr President Sir, you are on the driver seat, not on the passenger seat as speculated by few members of our party acting the script of a man who claims to be your supporter, your coordinator, and even the coordinator of government affairs.

“This shows that the enemies are within, you must be careful (sic) such persons around you, Sir.

“Your Excellency Sir, our democracy must be sustained, somebody is trying to paint your image in a bad light after achieving so much in the last four years. We can not fold our arms and allow few individuals to ruin the country by blackmailing Mr President in a view to box him to the corner."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The group called on the president to “concentrate his energy in developing Nigeria instead of listening to those who intend to blackmail him".

Legit.ng previously reported that the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) stated that those calling for the sack of the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, were political jobbers within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and did not mean well for the president.

The national chairman of the party, Ganiyu Galadima, made the comment in a statement released in Abuja.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Which of Buhari's ministers should stay? - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...