Liverpool make first summer signing and he is a Dutch defender

- Sepp van den Berg has reached an agreement to join Liverpool from OPEC Zwolle

- The 17-year-old became the youngest player to feature in the Dutch league in 60 years

- Van den Berg is a center-back and is highly tipped to partner with Virgil van Dijk

Sepp van den Berg has agreed a deal with Premier League giants Liverpool and the deal will be completed in July subject to international clearance.

The PEC Zwolle defender has finalised terms on a long-term contract with the current European champions after an agreement was reached with his club.

Van den Berg told Liverpoolfc.com: “It’s just an amazing feeling.

“It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited.

“I’ve seen what kind of players from the Academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that.

“Of course, the trainer [Jürgen Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here.

“I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here.”

The 17-year-old made 15 appearances in the Dutch top flight division, Eredivisie last season, helping Zwolle to a 13th place finish.

He became the youngest player ever to feature for Zwolle and the youngest to appear in the Eredivisie for almost 60 years.

Van den Berg also plays for the Netherlands national U19s , winning four caps for to date

