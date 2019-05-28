Home | News | General | Drama as 6 men allegedly break into judge’s home, steal N30m worth of jewelries

- Six men are said to have broken into the house of a judge of the Lagos State Judiciary, Justice Mariam Emeya, and stolen N30 million worth of jewelry

- The men were arraigned in a Lagos magistrate court after the police preferred a four-count charge of conspiracy, breaking and entering, and stealing against them

- The defendants all pled not guilty are were subsequently granted bail in various sums

Six men who are said to have broken into the house of a judge of the Lagos State Judiciary, Justice Mariam Emeya, and stolen N30 million worth of jewelry have been arraigned before an Igbosere magistrates’ court in Lagos.

According to The Nation, the suspects have been identified as Mujaudu Alawiye, 59, Achrigbo Sunday, 20, Emmanuel Frank, 23, Akintunde Jude, 28, Adeniji Bashir, 18 and Boniface Nneji, 52.

Legit.ng gathers that the police has preferred a four-count charge of conspiracy, breaking and entering, and stealing against the men.

The magistrate, O.O. Oshin, was informed by the prosecuting inspector, Edward Abiodun, that the offences had been committed by the defendants at about noon on May 28, 2019, at Ajah, Lagos.

According to Abiodun, several pieces of jewelry were carted away when the defendants burgled the judge’s home.

The court heard that the stolen items include: four sets of gold bangles, one set of small bangles, one big gold chain, one small gold chain, four gold rings, three sets of gold jewelry, four sets of gold earrings, four sets of gold pendants, two gold hand chains, all valued at N30 million.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 411, 307(a)(c) and 287 (5)(f) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants all pled not guilty.

Among other conditions, the magistrate granted the first and sixth defendants bail, in the sum of N100,000 each and the second, third, fourth and fifth defendants N300,000 bail each, with two sureties each in the like sum.

The case is scheduled to proceed on July 3.

