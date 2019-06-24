Home | News | General | Man says husbands should share every detail about their finances with wife, Twitter users react

- A social media user, Dr Aloy Chife, has shared financial advice with married couples

- According to Chife, men should share every detail about their finances, including passwords and login details with their wives

- Chife’s tweet has raised a number of mixed reactions on Twitter

Having a successful marriage most times goes beyond love as couples need finances for the smooth running of a family.

Unfortunately, some families have been left in abject poverty after the breadwinner passed on without confiding necessary information with their partner.

A Twitter user, Dr Aloy Chife (@ChifeDr), has shared his opinion on how married couples should handle their finances. According to him, husbands should be very open with their wives about their finances, banking details, passwords and more.

He explained that some breadwinners have passed on leaving their partners stranded and unable to take care of the family as bank managers feed fat on the deceased’s money.

Chife tweeted: “Are you a married man? Share every information about your finances - bank and investment accounts, login passwords, etc- with your wife. Many have dropped dead and left their children to suffer. And personal bankers and lawyers to enjoy the loot.”

As expected, Chife's tweet raised a number of interesting reactions. Many people agreed with him as they recounted their experiences while others felt his advice should have been gender neutral, meaning wives should also share financial details with their husbands.

See some comments below:

However, a user, Zaddy Namett is of the opinion that is is better for partners to be independent of each other.

Another tweeter, Talome Yadua, explained that many have been killed after sharing their financial details with partners.

Also, some others are of the opinion that one size does not fit all and what works for one person might not be fine for another.

Hmmm...Interesting.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that a man dedicated his life to helping others after escaping death eight times.

In his post, Adegoroye opened up on how he has cheated death eight times. He revealed that he had survived three ghastly accidents that should have killed him or left him disabled. He also stated that he had suffered a heart attack on a flight, incarceration, depression and even colon cancer.

All of which has changed his view on life. Given his experiences, Ade announced that he will now dedicate his life to helping and educating others.

