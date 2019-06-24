Home | News | General | Lady shares encounter with employer in need of services who insisted that provider should make first contact

A Nigerian social media user identified as @alicynclany, recently took to multi messaging platform Twitter, with a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with an employer looking to get the services of a social media marketer.

In the chat shared, the employer disclosed his intention to employ an individual who could handle the social media needs for his business.

The lady in turn suggested a family friend that could handle the job and also provided the individual’s contact details.

However, when she returned later to inquire if the employer put the call through to the man in question, the employer made it clear that he does not intend to make the first contact.

He said the social media marketer should be the one making the first call since he was the one who needed to be employed.

Reacting to the post, social media users suggested that the employer should have been the one making the first contact since he was the one in need of the social media guy’s services.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a Nigerian woman who was heavily trolled on social media after she recounted her experience with a ‘rude’ job seeker. According to her, the job seeker crossed the line by complimenting her, after she concluded his job interview.

