Arsenal set to sell Aubameyang and fund signing of top Premier League star this summer

- Wilfried Zaha has emerged top transfer target for Arsenal this summer

- The Ivorian will cost Unai Emery's side about £80m if they must sign him

- The Gunners want to sell Aubamenyang and fund the deal for the Ivorian

Europa League finalist Arsenal have reportedly concluded plans to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in a bid to fun Wilfried Zaha's move this summer.

It is believes that Crystal Palace will not sell the 26-year-old for anything less than £80 million if he must leave them this summer.

The Gunners were also said to have tried luring him to the Emirates Stadium last season but failed to reach an agreement with Palace.

SunSport however gathered that the north Londoners are ready to part ways with the Gabon international despite scoring 22 goals in the Premier League last campaign.

He ended up as joint top scorers with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the end of the 2018-19 league season.

Coach Unai Emery is now hoping to be able to raise enough funds from the sale of Aubameyang, including the money that comes with qualifying for the Champions League to sign the star.

But their failure to finish outside of top four positions last season, and also the defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final compounded their woes.

Meanwhile, since the club is not backing the manager to sign his preferred players by giving him enough funds, he will have to sell some players to achieve his aims.

Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil are the other players Arsenal are looking to sell and raise funds this summer.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal are plotting a summer bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha in a move to beef up their squad this summer.

SunSport reports that the Emirate Stadium outfit are eager to land the Ivorian star, but Palace £80m price tag may prove too costly for the Gunners.

Palace are not ready to let go of the 26-year-old without recouping part of the investment, but Arsenal will only get £40m fund to sign him.

