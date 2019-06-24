Home | News | General | Chicken, yam, potatoes, brown beans are cheaper in the north - NBS price watch

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released the price watch for selected food items in the country.

According to the NBS’s selected food watch for May 2019, an average price of Agric eggs (medium size) decreased yearly by 15.27% and monthly by 0.49%.

It was also gathered that an average price of 1kh of tomato decreased by 18.76% year on year as against the monthly decrease of 3.01% making it sell for N2.49.52 in May 2019 when compared with N257.25 that it sold for in April 2019.

A kg of imported rice was also N361.39 in May decreased by -3.5% yearly but increased month by 1.07% making it sell for N361.39 in May when compared to N357.5 in April 2019.

In Anambra, 1 dozen of egg is N560.4 as against N396.36 in Osun states where it sells for a lower price, just as Kano states a piece for N37.92 which is more affordable than what it goes for in Imo at N50.44.

Brown Beans (per kg) sells for N593.41 in Ebonyi and N260.55 in Kano while white beans goes for as much as N556.19 in Ebonyi and N226.57 in Kaduna.

Ofada rice (per kg) goes for N601.21 and N222.5 in Oyo and Gombe respectively, while local agric rice sells for N502 in Bayelsa and Kebbi has the lowest price N241.55.

A kilo of chicken feet is N1100 in Cross River when compared to Bauchi’s N313.14 which is the lowest price.

One kg of yam tuber goes for N366.36 in Abuja and N130.07 in Taraba, while 1kg of Irish potato in Akwa Ibom is N476.11 and N173.17 in Taraba.

If you will be buying sweet potatoes in Lagos, you will have pay N250.65 per kg as against N90 that it goes for in Bauchi.

In Rivers, 1kg of tomatoes goes for a whopping sum of N471.25, while same could be bought in Bauchi at N110.

One litre of groundnut oil is N875.57 in Cross River but goes for a cheaper price in Kebbi at N400. Palm oil is cheaper in Kwara at N396.19 per liter as against N551.11 in Nassarawa.

