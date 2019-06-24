Home | News | General | Ex-video vixen Venita Akpofure confirms 5-year-old marriage crashed, says it was a mutual decision
Ex-video vixen Venita Akpofure confirms 5-year-old marriage crashed, says it was a mutual decision



- Venita Akpofure has confirmed that her marriage to husband of 5 years has crashed

- The ex-video vixen noted that the separation had been a mutual decision

- Akpofure also stated that she was not a victim of domestic violence

Former video vixen Venita Akpofure has confirmed that her 5-year-old marriage has ended. They ex-video vixen and actor stated that the separation had been a mutual decision between herself and her ex-husband.

The celebrity, who revealed her current relationship status on her Instagram page, expressed that she and her ex-husband have decided to co-parent their beautiful children.

Akpofure further stated that no one is perfect, adding that separation in a relationship can happen to anyone.

The young woman also made it clear that she was not a victim of domestic violence, adding that her ex-husband was never violent and he is a good father to their daughters.

According to her, the separation was a mutual decision taken by her and her ex-husband. She also noted that they have decided to stay good friends as they take care of their children.

Marriage

Former video vixen Venita Akpofure confirms her 5-year-old marriage crashed, set record straight Source: Venita Akpofure
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran singers Tunde and Wunmi Obe celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary with lovely photos.

Tunde Obe, who showered praises on Wunmi, also lent a piece of advice to single people. He particularly told them to marry their friends.

