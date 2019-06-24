Home | News | General | Man dedicates his life to helping others after surviving 3 accidents

- A Nigerian man identified as Adegoroye on Instagram has shared his refreshing views on life after cheating death many times

- In a recent post shared on his Instagram page, Adegoroye revealed that he has chosen to dedicate his life to helping and educating others

- The man stated that having gone through all that he had, his view on life had switched from what it is used to be

The essence of life is finding purpose and meaning and while some go through life never figuring it out, some others are blessed to find it after being faced with certain circumstances. Such is the case of Instagram user, Adegoroye, who recently shared a post narrating how his experiences have pushed him to choose a new career in life coaching.

In his post, Adegoroye opened up on how he has cheated death eight times. He revealed that he had survived three ghastly accidents that should have killed him or left him disabled. He also stated that he had suffered a heart attack on a flight, incarceration, depression and even colon cancer. All of which has changed his view on life.

Given his experiences, Ade announced that he will now dedicate his life to helping and educating others.

In taking a step to achieve his newly found love for service to men, he went on to train and get certified as a life coach.

It is one thing to desire to help others but when it stems from a renewed conviction of saving humanity, it is different.

Read his post below:

