Hilarious story of how man finally danced with university 'chic' who dissed him 35 years ago

- A Nigerian man recently shared a hilarious and intriguing story about how he finally got to dance with the lady who snubbed him during their university days

- According to him, the lady who was a pretty sight to behold at the time in OAU shunned his offer for a dance during an event

- However, with the help of his colleagues, he got to have his 'Restitution Dance' 35 years later

A man identified as Ope Banwo II on Facebook thrilled many Nigerians to a story of how he got to finally have a much awaited dance. According to him, during his university days at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), he had a crush on a very rich and pretty lady called Dayo Awotesu.

During an off-campus party, he asked her to dance with him but she refused. Given his poor status and bad sense of fashion, he did not expect any less from her. 35 years after that day, Ope bumped into Dayo again.

His other colleagues who were now rich and famous also witnessed the reunion of Ope and Dayo, and there and then, it was decided that there would be a reunion party to celebrate the Unife Law Class Of 1985. At the party, there would also be a restitution dance between Ope and Dayo.

Ope Banwo dancing with Dayo Awotesu Source: Ope Banwo II/Instagram

After having rejected him once, Dayo agreed this time. In anticipation for the dance, Ope sharpened his dancing skills with the help of his young daughter. Then, on the big day, he had a swell time rocking the dance floor with his university crush.

