Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he will return to Barcelona in the nearest future.

The 48-year-old has just two more seasons left on his current deal with the Premier League champions having joined them in 2016.

He became the first coach to win the EPL title back-to-back after Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

SunSport however reports that the tactician is open to returning to the club he started his coaching career over seven years after leaving them in the first place.

Guardiola went on to manage Bayern Munich for three seasons before joining Man City three years back.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard categorically ruled out taking the Barca presidency, saying he is still trying to perfect his coaching tactics.

Guardiola, 48, said: "I will return to Barcelona sooner or later. But as president, forget about it.

"To be president, you have to know [what you're doing] and be prepared - to have knowledge that I don't have.

"I'm trying to be a good coach - that hasn't gone too badly in this decade. I will return to Barcelona to live, sooner or later."

The publication also reveals that Guardiola might embark on another sabbatical once his deal with City expires in the summer of 2021.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pep Guardiola was said to have agreed to become Juventus' new manager after agreeing a four year deal with the Italian League champions.

The 48-year-old tactician led the Citizens to a historic domestic treble in the recently concluded season - having won the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles in the 2018-19 season.

Guardiola missed out of competing for the Champions League title this season having being dumped out of the competition by fellow EPL side Tottenham at the quarterfinal stage.

