Gbajabiamila sets up committee to review contentious House rules

- Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila set up a committee to review the rules of the eight Senate

- This is to align the rules with global best practice

- Some of the House rules have reportedly set lawmakers against each other

Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila who is the Speaker of the House of Representatives has set up a committee to review the rules of the eighth House.

The Nation reports that the House Rules Review Committee headed by Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere was given three weeks to wrap up its assignment

The nine-man committee is expected to align the House rules with global best practices particularly the areas that have set up lawmakers against each other.

Some aspects of the House rules had generated contention particularly the empowering of then Speaker, Yakubu Dogara the power to suspend “indefinitely any member whom he “thinks” is walking towards the Mace with malevolent intent.”

Hon. Aliyu Madaki with 10 ten others had headed for the court, urging it to declare the House Rules null and void and of no effect.

According to them, the new House rules were draconian.

Meanwhile, Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, congratulated Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who turns 57 years on Tuesday, June 25.

Governor Okowa in a statement by his chief press secretary, Charles Aniagwu, said Gbajabiamila’s contribution to the development of Nigeria and the legislature is worthy of commendation.

The governor eulogised Gbajabiamila’s tremendous contributions and outstanding accomplishments in his service to the country over the years which according to him, has culminated in his emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly.

His words: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta state, I wish to congratulate Mr Speaker of the 9th Assembly, a consistent, loyal party stalwart and a leader of inestimable value, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the occasion of his 57th birthday anniversary celebration.”

