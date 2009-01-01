Home | News | General | New study ranks chips, pizza as foods that reduce the ability of men in the 'bedroom'

As a man, how much do you love your fries and burgers? A recent study suggests that the love for such just might be the reason you are struggling in the bedroom department.

The study conducted by researchers and presented at the 2019 annual meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology in Vienna found high fat foods has some serious ramifications on men's spe'rm count.

According to the findings, plummeting spe'rm count was directly related to overly consuming junk food by young men.

But what exactly is junk food? Well, according to researchers, the likes of French fries, burgers, pizza and high energy drinks all make the cut in the dreaded list.

All these foods not only did a number of harm on the spe'rm count, they were also found to affect the quality of a man’s seme'n in the long run.

Similarly, a prudent eating pattern was also found to be directly related to a healthy spe'rm count.

Diet consisting white meat (chicken and fish), vegetables, fruits and lots of water were associated with higher spe'rm count.

"Our findings support the growing evidence that adhering to generally healthy diet patterns, including local variations, is associated to higher spe'rm counts and more favorable markers of spe'rm function," the researchers noted.

Doctors usually consider one to have low spe'rm count when there are fewer than 15 million spe'rm per milliliter. The standard should typically be 39 million spe'rm.

The most affected people from these lifestyle woes include westerners whose diet is predominantly junk food.

