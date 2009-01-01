Home | News | General | Photo of boy hugging crying sister during graduation goes viral

A sweet pair of siblings has rekindled people's hope in the power of love.

A loving boy from the United States has been spotted embracing his little sister during her preschool graduation.

Aundrea Tabbs Smith, the mother of the beautiful duo shared a heartwarming photo of the two siblings clutching onto each other so tightly during a moment of love.

Then she explained that her son wanted his little sister to feel safe and protected and tell her how proud he was of the little girl's achievement.

Shortly after, the adorable girl burst into tears and when asked why she was crying, all the princess could say was she was really happy.

Aundrea's son shut his eyes, put his hand over his sister and comforted the little girl assuring her that big bro would never leave her side.

Scrolling through Aundrea's Instagram, it is as clear as day the lovely siblings have a bond that cannot be broken and live each other to a fault.

Surely, a boy will always be his sister's best friend.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 8-year-old Nigerian boy identified as Tanitoluwa Adewumi showed his amazing chess skills at a competition. The 8-year-old conquered the world of chess in the United States.

