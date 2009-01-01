Home | News | General | Nigerian man makes country proud as he emerges most outstanding student in Chinese university (photos)

- A Nigerian man identified as Peter Eze has emerged the most outstanding student of University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) Beijing in China

- Eze bagged a master's degree in Public Administration and was awarded the during his convocation ceremony which held on June 25

- The remarkable student is said to have worked as an aide to Senator Orji Uzo Kalu

A Nigerian man identified as Peter Eze has made himself, family and country proud after emerging as the most outstanding student of University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) Beijing in China.

Eze who bagged a master's degree in public administration was honoured during his convocation ceremony which held on June 25.

Peter who has flown the flag of Nigeria high is said to have worked as an aide to former governor and current senator representing Abia north, Orji Uzo Kalu.

READ ALSO: Actress Omotola Jalade’s 2nd daughter graduates from US university with 2 degrees at 19

Here are photos from te ceremony below:

Peter Eze bagged a master's in public administration from UIBE (Photo: UGC)

Source: UGC

While speaking to The Cable, Eze, expressed appreciation to God for the feat while also thanking Kalu, his boss, for his support.

Eze made himself and the country proud as he emerged the most outstanding student (Photo: UGC)

Source: UGC

The school which he graduated from, UIBE, founded in 1951, is one of China’s top ranking universities with economics, management, law, literature and science.

Peter worked as an aide to Senator Orji Uzo Kalu (Photo:UGC)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Certificate awarded to Peter Eze (Photo: UGC)

Source: UGC

Did you know? NAIJ.com (naija.ng) is now-> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

In like manner, a Nigerian lady known as Nikkita Duke has made herself, parents and country proud.

The young lady who has a flare for the creative arts recently graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, USA.

At her graduation ceremony, Duke displayed Efik cultural heritage as she rocked a dress designed by her mum.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Meet 19-year-old student of medicine and surgery who is also a super-talented painter on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...