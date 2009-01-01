Home | News | General | Nigerian man makes country proud as he emerges most outstanding student in Chinese university (photos)
Nigerian man makes country proud as he emerges most outstanding student in Chinese university (photos)



- A Nigerian man identified as Peter Eze has emerged the most outstanding student of University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) Beijing in China

- Eze bagged a master's degree in Public Administration and was awarded the during his convocation ceremony which held on June 25

- The remarkable student is said to have worked as an aide to Senator Orji Uzo Kalu

A Nigerian man identified as Peter Eze has made himself, family and country proud after emerging as the most outstanding student of University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) Beijing in China.

Eze who bagged a master's degree in public administration was honoured during his convocation ceremony which held on June 25.

Peter who has flown the flag of Nigeria high is said to have worked as an aide to former governor and current senator representing Abia north, Orji Uzo Kalu.

Here are photos from te ceremony below:

Nigerian man emerges most outstanding student in Chinese university

Peter Eze bagged a master's in public administration from UIBE (Photo: UGC)
Source: UGC

While speaking to The Cable, Eze, expressed appreciation to God for the feat while also thanking Kalu, his boss, for his support.

Nigerian man emerges most outstanding student in Chinese university

Eze made himself and the country proud as he emerged the most outstanding student (Photo: UGC)
Source: UGC

The school which he graduated from, UIBE, founded in 1951, is one of China’s top ranking universities with economics, management, law, literature and science.

Nigerian man emerges most outstanding student in Chinese university

Peter worked as an aide to Senator Orji Uzo Kalu (Photo:UGC)
Source: UGC

Nigerian man emerges most outstanding student in Chinese university

Certificate awarded to Peter Eze (Photo: UGC)
Source: UGC

In like manner, a Nigerian lady known as Nikkita Duke has made herself, parents and country proud.

The young lady who has a flare for the creative arts recently graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, USA.

At her graduation ceremony, Duke displayed Efik cultural heritage as she rocked a dress designed by her mum.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General


