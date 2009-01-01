Nigerian man makes country proud as he emerges most outstanding student in Chinese university (photos)
- 3 hours 30 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- A Nigerian man identified as Peter Eze has emerged the most outstanding student of University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) Beijing in China
- Eze bagged a master's degree in Public Administration and was awarded the during his convocation ceremony which held on June 25
- The remarkable student is said to have worked as an aide to Senator Orji Uzo Kalu
A Nigerian man identified as Peter Eze has made himself, family and country proud after emerging as the most outstanding student of University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) Beijing in China.
Eze who bagged a master's degree in public administration was honoured during his convocation ceremony which held on June 25.
Peter who has flown the flag of Nigeria high is said to have worked as an aide to former governor and current senator representing Abia north, Orji Uzo Kalu.
READ ALSO: Actress Omotola Jalade’s 2nd daughter graduates from US university with 2 degrees at 19
Here are photos from te ceremony below:
Peter Eze bagged a master's in public administration from UIBE (Photo: UGC)
Source: UGC
While speaking to The Cable, Eze, expressed appreciation to God for the feat while also thanking Kalu, his boss, for his support.
Eze made himself and the country proud as he emerged the most outstanding student (Photo: UGC)
Source: UGC
The school which he graduated from, UIBE, founded in 1951, is one of China’s top ranking universities with economics, management, law, literature and science.
Peter worked as an aide to Senator Orji Uzo Kalu (Photo:UGC)
Source: UGC
PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group
Certificate awarded to Peter Eze (Photo: UGC)
Source: UGC
Did you know? NAIJ.com (naija.ng) is now-> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.
In like manner, a Nigerian lady known as Nikkita Duke has made herself, parents and country proud.
The young lady who has a flare for the creative arts recently graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, USA.
At her graduation ceremony, Duke displayed Efik cultural heritage as she rocked a dress designed by her mum.
PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app
Meet 19-year-old student of medicine and surgery who is also a super-talented painter on Legit TV:
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles