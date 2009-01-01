Home | News | General | We’ll implement new minimum wage soon – Buhari
Chelsea set to sign £40m midfielder despite transfer ban
Tanguy Ndombele: is transfer to Tottenham a done deal?

We’ll implement new minimum wage soon – Buhari



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday assured the implementation of the new national minimum wage will commence soon.

He asked asking state government and employers in the private sector to work towards providing a living wage for their workers.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha at the 11th triennial delegates conference of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, the President said as a result of several reforms embarked upon, the economy is expected to grow by 2.7 percent in 2019.

He asked state government and the private sector to implement the minimum wage as a way of encouraging workers to contribute to the development of the country.

The President pledged his government will continue to pay particular attention to the welfare of workers.

Details shortly…

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 94 of 94