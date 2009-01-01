Home | News | General | Tanguy Ndombele: is transfer to Tottenham a done deal?

Will Tanguy Ndombele join Tottenham Spurs any time soon? Is it merely the fans’ imagination or a real plan? What is known about the possible deal? Official reports will help us unveil the mystery and give answers to all these questions.

As reported, Tottenham has already agreed to pay £65 million for the transfer of Tanguy Ndombele, the Lyon midfielder.

£65 million is a considerable amount, but it looks like Spurs can cough it up. Their most recent exploits in Champions League will help them. The amount is the highest ever paid by the club. The latest record was £42 million paid the transfer of Davinson Sanchez. It happened in 2017.

Ndombele becoming a member of Tottenham Spurs?

As claimed now, everything the player needs to do to complete the deal is to pass a medical. This is the first deal for the club within the recent 500 days, and it has all chances of being very successful and profitable though costly.

A little earlier, it was reported that both Tottenham and Manchester United wanted Tanguy in their clubs. Both were ready to pay at least £60 million, but in the end, Spurs increased the bid and won the competition.

At the moment, the deal looks like it is almost done. Fabrizio Romano confirms that Tanguy Ndombele is about to sign a five-year contract and move to Tottenham. Pochettino started preparing the club for this deal back in April hinting that the coming season would be a great time to sign new players to the club.

