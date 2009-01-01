Home | News | General | Breaking: Buhari tells Nigerians when implementation of new minimum wage will commence

- President Muhammadu Buhari promises that implementation of new minimum wage will commence soon

- Buhari instructs state governments and employers in the private sector to ensure the implementation of the new wage

- The president reiterates his administration's commitment to the welfare of workers in the country

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 27, reiterated his commitment to the implementation of the new national minimum wage saying this would commence very soon.

President Buhari also instructed the 36 state governments and employers in the private sector to prepare towards providing a living wage for their workers as a way to encourage the latter to contribute to the development of the country, The Nation reports.

The immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this at the 11th triennial delegates conference of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

The report said the president expressed optimism that economy is expected to grow by 2.7% in 2019 as a result of several reforms embarked upon, the.

He said his government is commitment to taking care of the welfare of workers in the country.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the payment of the new N30,000 minimum wage could be delayed as an agreement was yet to be reached by the committee set up by the federal government to negotiate a new template in the adjustment in salaries of civil servants' earning.

The new minimum wage was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 18 and employers were expected to immediately commence payment of the new wage.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has declared that any state governor who is unwilling to pay the new minimum wage should be ready for battle.

that the NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, on Thursday, June 27, said such governors should be ready for serious confrontation with organised labour.

