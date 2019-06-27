Home | News | General | Is Aaron Wan-Bissaka really joining Manchester United?

Rumours about Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving Crystal Palace for Manchester United have been getting hotter and hotter with every other day recently. Is the deal done already? What about the price? When will the transfer be completed? Now, it is time to find what is true in the rumours.

As reported, Crystal Palace and Manchester United have come to an agreement concerning the transfer of the right-back. It is supposed that the two clubs will complete the deal before the pre-season starts on July 1.

Details of the anticipated transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka

In accordance with the report, the deal will cost the Red Devils £50 million. It is a lasting long-term contract, and the player is going to receive about £80,000 per week. At the moment, while at Selhurst Park, he earns about £10,000 per week. Such wages make him one of the lowest-paid members of the first-team squad of Palace. If the deal is signed, the right-back will become one of the most costly defenders in the whole history.

Now, it is expected that as soon as the deal is signed, the footballer passes the medical before his holidays begin. If everything goes as planned, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be the second one to join the Red Devils within the recent months. Earlier in June, the club welcomed Daniel James from Swansea whose deal cost the Red Devils £15 million.

There are reports that the young player was noticed arriving at The Lowry Hotel located in Manchester even before any papers are signed.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: where it all began

It is interesting that fans and reporters have found a picture in which the future football star poses wearing a red Manchester United T-shirt. The picture was taken years back when he was a child. Was it a sign of his future career turn or has the young man been completing his childhood dream through all these years?

The United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, focused his attention on the youngster last year after Aaron Wan-Bissaka performed a series of impressive displays while playing for the Eagles.

Now, it is expected that the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka will balance the attack of Manchester United. He definitely has enough talent and determination.

