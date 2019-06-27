Home | News | General | Meet talented Ghanaian sculptor telling Africa's story through his amazing art

High praise has come in for Ghanaian sculptor, Kwame Akoto-Bamfo, from the BBC who noted the beauty of his work in narrating the story of the slavery and colonization of Africans.

Kwame Akoto-Bamfo, a Ghanaian sculptor of amazing reputation, has come in for praise from BBC Africa after the international broadcaster celebrated his works via their their digital platforms.

Akoto-Bamfo has been in the craft and business of sculpting for about a decade and his work has in the past been cited by the Guardian of the UK.

His outdoor sculpture dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Transatlantic slave trade is on display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice that opened in 2018 in Montgomery, Alabama.

His other sculpture include an installation of 1,200 concrete heads representing Ghana’s enslaved ancestors in Accra, called Faux-Reedom. It was unveiled in 2017.

In his works that the BBC noted, Akoto-Bamfo used the ancient Akan tradition of creating portraits of the dead.

The intention was to show people how great their community was before slavery.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old Nigerian medical student, Emediong, has become the youngest artist as well as the first African to have her work displayed at the Cyprus Modern Art Museum which is also the largest museum in the Mediterranean region.

