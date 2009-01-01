Home | News | General | What I will do differently if re-elected - Yahaya Bello makes promise to Kogi people amid strong resistance

- Governor Yahaya Bello promises to do better for the people of Kogi state if given another mandate in the forthcoming elections

Bello notes that he had performed excellently in that area of security of lives and property in the state

- Governor Bagudu Atiku of Kebbi thanks Kogi people for voting for President Muhammadu Buhari in the last election

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, on Thursday, June 27, promised that he would improve upon his present performance if given another term to serve the state.

Bello, who is facing some rejection among groups within the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the promise in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi state during a stakeholders meeting of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor appealed to the people of the state not to lose hope in his administration as according to him, the recent reconciliation of the two factions of the party is also a pointer to better times.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Governor Bello noted that his outstanding achievement was in the area of security where he said he was able to banish armed robbery, kidnapping and thuggery from the state.

“I confronted these ugly incidents headlong, and today the story has changed.

“We were able to institute infrastructure and integration of people into the administration that has been operating without sentiment,” he said while calling on party members to remain committed and dedicated to its ideals.

Bello said that this was the only way for it to emerge victorious in the coming governorship election.

The report said two serving governors including Alhaji Bagudu Atiku of Kebbi and Alhaji Mala Bunni of Yobe were in attendance at the meeting.

Also in attendance was a former governor of Bauchi state, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar.

The party members reiterated their preference for indirect primary to pick a candidate for the November 16, governorship polls.

Bagudu, who is also the chairman of APC governors forum, commended members of the party for their efforts which made President Muhammadu Buhari to win the presidential election in the state by a wide margin.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is a dynamic leader that the party is ever proud of.

“He remains a gift of providence that should be supported all the time,” Bagudu said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Alhaji Abdullai Bello, the APC chairman in the state, said that the party performed a rare feat in the last general elections when it won all the 25 seats in the state assembly.

He added that the APC also won seven out of the nine House of Representatives positions and two out of the three senatorial seats available in the state.

He said Bello had done well and should be returned to complete what he had started.

Legit.ng earlier reported how the senator representing Kogi west district at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, officially declared for the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi state.

In a video addressing the people of the state, Melaye expressed readiness to take the residents out of poverty.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Politicians should stop traveling abroad for medical checkup | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...