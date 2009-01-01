Home | News | General | Juventus target reveals how he always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo

- Cristiano Ronald has been Matthijs de Ligt boyhood hero says the Ajax centre-back as he reportedly nears Juventus switch

- The 19-year-old center-back was a stand-out performer for Dutch giants Ajax in the UCL last season

- De Ligt will earn about €12m a season to play alongside his idol Ronaldo if he finally makes the switch

Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo was his boyhood as he nears a €70m switch to Juventus this summer.

According to a Goal report citing Dutch magazine VI, the 19-year-old centre-back has been repeatedly linked with a five-year switch to the Turin-based club, and is also on the radar of top European clubs.

At the last count, the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are among suitors ready to land the Ajax captain after his exploits in the Champions League last season.

However, the Dutch defender looks likely to seal a switch to Serie A champions, where he will play alongside his hero.

Speaking of ahead of a possible switch to the Italian topflight he said: "It all went quickly, I realise that sometimes. During the season, at the club and during competitions, you don't really have the time to review everything as a player.

"But sometimes there are times when I realise that it is not normal. Like recently, when I had dinner with some childhood friends.

"We came to the conclusion that I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo when we were playing football in the garden. That was especially in his time when he played at Manchester United.

"My first football shirt also belonged to him from that time. That dinner was just after the meetings with Juventus, in which I had to fight duels with the same Ronaldo,” Matthijs de Ligt was quoted as saying back in May.

Interestingly, the ex-Real Madrid forward netted twice across two legs, with Juventus suffering a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Ajax in the quarter-final round of the Champions League.

The Dutch giants Ajax were later bundled out by Tottenham in the semi-final stage after letting in a last-minute goal to miss out of a final spot in Madrid.

However, De Ligt was offered another opportunity to battle Ronaldo again in the Nations League final, but the Portuguese captain emerged tops this time as the Selecao were crowned European champions after a 1-0 win.

De Ligt could now earn about €12 million a season to play alongside his idol Ronaldo starting from the 2019-20 campaign.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Matthijs de Ligt have agreed personal terms with Juventus ahead of his proposed move from Ajax, reports in Italy claim.

According to Sky in Italy, the Netherlands international has accepted a five-year contract offer which will see him earn £10.75million a season with the Bianconeri.

Sky Italy also added that a release clause will be included in his contract with the Serie A champions for around £135m.

