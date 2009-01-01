Home | News | General | Adorable video of Canadian groom and family dancing at his traditional wedding to Nigerian bride

A video of a Canadian groom dancing at his traditional marriage to his Nigerian bride, is currently trending on social media and it has left many social media users amused.

When in Rome, behave like the Romans and when you're getting married to a Nigerian person, get ready to boogie down! For most traditional Nigerian wedding parties, one cannot afford to slack especially when it comes to celebrating love.

This Canadian groom definitely got the memo and as seen in the trending video, he brought his A-game and swag to his traditional wedding ceremony to his Nigerian boo, Abigail.

The groom identified as Norman Don Chow was filled with joy and did little to hide it as he danced in with his family all donning a beautiful uniform of cream and mustard asoke.

The joy on his face is almost palpable.

Screenshot of Norman Don Chow and his family/@mojisola_alaga_iyawo_uk

Source: Instagram

Watch video below:

While Norman is happy to finally get married to his sweetheart, this heartbroken Nigerian man isn't ready to let go of his ex without getting back his money spent.

While most people tend to count their losses and move on when a relationship does not work despite the effort and time invested in it, others however refuse to accept reality and use several means to exert revenge.

A certain man from the north is currently trending on social media after he demanded a refund of all the money he spent on his ex which amounted to N4.2m. The post shared by Twitter user, @elharsh who happens to be the friend of the ex.

