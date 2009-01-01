Home | News | General | Stop hiding your atrocities under security conference - Arewa Think Tank warns group

- The Usman Bugaje faction of the Arewa Research & Development Project have been warned against a proposed conference in Kaduna

- The warning was given by the Northern Think Tank that said the planned conference by Bugaje is misleading

- The group also said warned the Bugaje faction stop hiding their atrocities under security conferences

The Northern Think Tank group has rejected the planned security conference by the Arewa Research & Development Project (ARDP).

Recall that ARDP had through its leader, Usman Bugaje, called for more proactive measures in addressing the security situation in some parts of northern Nigeria.

Bugaje had earlier announced that the group would be organizing a conference on northern security which is scheduled to hold July 1 and 2, at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation conference in Kaduna.

The northern group in a press statement described the move by Bugaje and his followers as misleading, warning its leader, to stop “hiding his atrocities under security conference.”

The group also called Nigerians and the world to disregard Bugaje’s latest attempt at seeking relevance instead of forgiveness we recommend that the right things should be done to eradicate the security threats confronting Nigerians

The statement said: "ARDP is supposedly convened by one Dr. Usman Bugaje, a politician that has in the past played both sides of the game since he has been in government and in opposition, depending on what faction proves to be more lucrative."

The northern group warned that it is this same set of people that are announcing that they are giving northern Nigeria a security conference to discuss the same problem they helped created.

The group said that the conference announced by ARDP is a smokescreen for achieving other objectives as the situation on ground does not call for holding talk shops for grandstanding by people that already know what the causes of the problems are.

"We understanding that this grandstanding is aimed at unveiling a divisive agenda as the participants of this meeting plan to claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is not serving the term of the north hence the north will be again be presenting a candidate in 2023.

"But even this agenda is a ruse because the actual target of the conference is to provide justification for a planned forceful hijack of the government or at the very least some of its core functions.

"This is why Dr Bugaje, in his briefing, alluded to societies resorting to self-help and the plan by the conference “to provide solutions particularly the coordination and the regulation of the community responses," the statement read.

The group said these are coded ways of saying that the conference plans to not only hijack the government but also take over the role of law enforcement.

"Regardless of whatever problems the country is facing, the path chosen by ARDP is not one that will lead to solutions. If anything, the Northern Security Conference as conceived and announced by Bugaje’s ARDP will rather create new problems.

"Talks of community responses will also promote the birth of ethnic militias, which is a recipe for disaster," the group said.

