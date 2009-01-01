Home | News | General | History won’t forgive anyone who gives land to herdsmen - Gani Adams sends strong warning to S/west governors

- Aare Gani Adams has warned south-west governors against providing land for herdsmen to breed cattle

- The Aare Ona Kakanfo said the incursion of criminally minded people in the region will no longer be accepted

- Adams said all hands must be on deck to curb insecurity because the progress of Yoruba land should be a collective effort

Aare Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo, has warned south-west governors against providing land for herdsmen to breed cattle.

Adams gave the warning at the South West Security Summit which held in Ibadan, Oyo State, Vanguard reports.

READ ALSO: Cashless policy: Naira notes in circulation to reduce - CBN

Legit.ng gathers that he chided south-west governors for ignoring his letters and calls to take proactive steps in checking the excesses of rampaging herdsmen before it degenerated to the level where innocent people were being killed and abducted in the region.

The high chief, without mincing words, called the governors by their names and explained how he made attempts to call their attention to the menace of the cattle breeders.

He said: “Nobody can take Yoruba land or constitute nuisance in south-west because Yoruba have been living peacefully for the past 120 years, so the incursion of criminally minded people will no longer be accepted.

“History will not forgive any south-west governor that gives land to herdsmen for the breeding of their cattle because the issue of insecurity is now overwhelming.

“We are not only talking about south-west alone, we are talking about everywhere Yoruba live including Kogi and Kwara states. All hands must be on deck to curb insecurity because the progress of Yoruba land should be a collective effort of all of us.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that hunters in the south-west region of Nigeria said they would stop further attacks on their people by herdsmen.

According to the Hunters Association of Nigeria, they would no longer sit by and watch the unprovoked attacks by the herders on travellers and other people in the zone.

The warning was given by the coordinator of hunters in the south-west, Dr Nureni Ajijola Anabi, who doubles as the president, Soludero Hunters Association.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

The herdsmen have taken our villages - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...