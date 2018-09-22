Home | News | General | Supreme Court: I will become Osun governor on July 5 - Adeleke boasts

- Senator Ademola Adeleke has declared that he would become the governor of Osun state on Friday, July 5

- Supreme Court had fixed Friday, July 5, for the judgement on petition Adeleke filed against the candidate of APC and Governor Oyetola in the governorship election held on September 22, 2018

- Adeleke, however, urged members of the party to remain calm and prayerful ahead of the July 5 judgment in order to get a favourable verdict

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in the September 22, 2018, gubernatorial election in Osun, has declared that he would become the governor of the state on Friday, July 5.

Nigerian Tribune reports that he expressed optimism on Thursday, June 27, that the Supreme Court judgment slated for July 5 in the appeal filed against the Court of Appeal's ruling that declared incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola would be in his (Adeleke)'s favour.

Legit.ng gathered the apex court had fixed July 5 for judgement on the petition Adeleke filed against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Oyetola, who was returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the conduct of the rerun poll.

Adeleke, who spoke at the PDP secretariat in Osogbo, tasked members of the party to remain calm and prayerful ahead of the July 5 judgment so that they can get a favourable verdict.

Exuding confidence on the expected judgment while receiving the Osun west Action Democratic Party (ADP)’s senatorial candidate for 2019 elections, Dotun Babayemi and his supporters into PDP at the party’s secretariat, Adeleke, who was represented by the chairman of the party in Osun, Soji Adagunodo, the state party chairman, assured that the state would witness a new dawn of development when he assumes office.

Receiving the defectors, the PDP south west zonal chairman, Eddy Olafeso, lauded both new and old members of the party for their commitment and just as he vowed to give necessary support towards ensuring unity among them.

Responding, Dotun Babayemi, said he and his supporters decided to join the PDP because of their belief in the party and prayed for Adeleke’s victory in his case before the Supreme Court.

He stated: “We pray for PDP’s victory in the matter before to the Supreme Court. We believe in the party and we shall join forces to reposition it.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a civil society group, Civil Liberty Union, raised the alarm over alleged harassment and threats against some members of the Supreme Court panel of justices presiding over the Osun governorship appeal by a some politicians.

The group fingered a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) member and three governors on the platform of the ruling party as those behind the plot.

They accused the politicians of using President Muhammadu Buhari's name to intimidate the justices to jettison the supremacy of the constitution and find any way to give a favourable judgement to Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

