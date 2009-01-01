Home | News | General | Kenya beat neighbours Tanzania in a tough Group C clash at AFCON 2019

Michael Olunga netted a brace as Kenya defeated neighbours Tanzania 3-2 in an interesting Group C clash on Thursday, June 27, at the ongoing AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

The all East African affair at 30 June Air Defence Stadium.Cairo saw the two sides battle for the maximum points to revive their hopes of reaching the last 16.round

Simon Msuva scored on the sixth minute, to hand the Taifa Stars the lead, pouncing on a rebound of an initial shot from Mbwana Samatta that was parried by Harambee Stars shot-stopper Patrick Matasi.

Sebastien Migne made a crucial tactical change early in the second half after he subbed midfielder Francis Kahata in exchange for forward John Avire.

Tanzania's efforts were cancelled out in the 39th minute from Olunga's acrobatic overhead kick to put the ball behind the net for Kenya.

And just as Harambee Stars were still celebrating their equaliser, Tanzania scored another after Samatta exploited the same right wing and beat Matasi with a low shot.

The first half ended with three goals as Tanzania went into the lead at the 30 June Stadium.

Avire and Olunga linked up well upfront and terrorised Taifa Star's defense throughout most of the second half.

Johanna Omolo's near-post header from a well taken corner then put Kenya level at 2-2 with just 28 minutes remaining on the clock.

Olunga completed his brace after a scintillating low shot that beat Aishi Manula to put Kenya ahead in the 80th minute.

At the blast of the final whistle the scoreboard read Kenya 3-2 Tanzania in favour of the Harambee Stars.

Kenya are now third in the group with three points and meet Senegal next who are in second place with three points as well.

Harambee Stars next have a date with Senegal's Teranga Lions on Monday, July 1, in their final group game in Egypt.

