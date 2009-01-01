Home | News | General | Even our son did not do all that we wanted when he was president - Alaafin of Oyo drums support for Buhari

- Oba Lamidi Adeyemi wants Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari rather than blame him and his government over insecurity

- Oba Adeyemi recalls that the south west once had its son as president and he could not do all that was demanded of him

- The traditional ruler extols the virtues of the late Obafemi Awolowo, especially for his development of the south west

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on Thursday, June 27, urged Nigerians to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari, but support him and his government for the peace of the country.

Legit.ng understands that Oba Adeyemi said this at a gathering of Yoruba leaders in Ibadan, calling for collective efforts toward restoring peaceful and unity in the country.

The respected monarch noted that Buhari cannot fix the country alone, even though he is doing his best for the nation.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the gathering which also featured a presentation of the book ‘Awo’, was organised by Alao Adedayo, the publisher of Alaroye, a Yoruba newspaper.

“Stop blaming Buhari, we will work with him to achieve the desired nation.

“We have had our son as the president who never did all we wanted for us. Send us to Buhari and we will deliver the message,” Oba Adeyemi said.

Concerning the contributions of the late Obafemi Awolowo to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria, Oba Adeyemi said the late politician’s records remained unmatched till date.

“I may not be friendly with Awolowo and his relationship with my father might be sour, but I can boldly say that his contributions to the Yoruba race remain unmatched,” he said.

The Alaafin called for the restructuring of the nation’s federal system as the only solution to the current national challenge.

The guest speaker at the event, Professor Banji Akintoye, said that the Yoruba nation had over thousands of years nurtured the culture of bounteous enterprise of advancing economic and social prosperity.

“We have advanced ourselves to the status of the most educated nation on the African continent.

“Our region, through efforts of our leaders made the region a pacesetter in Africa.

“Today, we are actively retrogressing in Yoruba land. Our graduates are walking the streets unemployable and unemployed,” he said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the governors of the six states in the southwest zone met on Tuesday, June 25, in Ibadan at a security summit where they pledged to find a solution to the lingering security challenges in the zone.

