Evwreni clan to hold election

FOLLOWING a recent court order, the National Executive Committee of the Evwreni Clan Improvement Union, (ECIU), has fixed conference/election of the new officers for June 29.

A member of the electoral committee, said the tenure of the immediate past executive committee of the clan headed by Chief Victor Ohare expired on June 24, 2019.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, insisted that the ECIU President General position is known for a single term of three years, as contained in d operating constitution.

The source said: “there was an earlier publication on this matter where it was correctly stated that the incumbent President General was sworn in on June 25, 2016 and therefore, the tenure will end on June 24, 2019. And June 24 is past now, so we are ready for election on Saturday June 29, 2019.

“Every attempt for the incumbent to extend his tenure has been vehemently resisted by the entire Evwreni kingdom”.

As at the time of filing this report, effort was still being made to reach the immediate past President General, Chief Victor Ohare to speak on the matter.

Those contesting for the President General position are Chief Collins Udi and Mr Bright Adjogbe.

