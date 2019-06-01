Home | News | General | Falana to sue Judge over inspection of detention facilities

By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—HUMAN rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, has threatened to file a suit against the Chief Judge of the Federal High court, Justice Abdukadir Abdu-Kafarati, if he fails to direct the Judges of the Federal High Courts in Nigeria to conduct monthly inspection of detention facilities of agencies of the Federal Government.

Falana, in a statement, said: “If our request is not granted within seven days of the receipt of this letter, we shall not hesitate to file a suit at the Federal High Court seeking to compel your Lordship to carry out your duty under section 34 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.”

He said that the directive of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, has become necessary, in order to put an end to the illegal detention of criminal suspects and political detainees in the country.

