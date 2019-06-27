Home | News | General | We’ll develop Muslim students against dogmatism — Ashafa

Frowns at Sanwo-Olu’s appointment of Tutor-General

The Amir, Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, MSSN, Lagos State Area unit, Dr. Saheed Ashafa has said that the group is preparing Muslim students for global world view of modern civilization and against dogmatism, just as he expressed dissatisfaction on the recent appointment of a Tutor General/Permanent Secretary for Education District VI by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu describing it as divisive, provocative and inappropriate.

Governor Sanwo-olu approved the appointment of Mrs Oludara Okelola, Principal Babs Fafunwa Millenium Senior Grammar School, Education District VI with other five Permanent Secretaries in the state Public Service recently.

Dr Ashafa expressed the displeasure during the MSSN grand finale of Junior Debate and Essay Writing Competition in memory Chief Gani Adetola-Kaseem held in Yaba, Lagos recently.

He said MSSN, Lagos unit, was poised to developing and moulding members for critical thinking skills, develop sense of questioning the evidence behind particular stance as against dogmatism, boost their confidence, and improve them in the art of reading.

The Junior Debate and Essay writing competition was meant to prepare Muslim students for global world view of modern civilization within the perception of Islam.

Ashafa said: “With this programme, we are moulding our members to; develop critical thinking skills, develop sense of questioning the evidence behind particular stance as against dogmatism, build the spirit and strength of research , develop conflict resolution skill, boost their confidence, and to improve them in the art of reading.

“We must always remember that each of us is unique and our togetherness should make us stronger. We must eschew discrimination and exclusiveness in our national and regional lives.

“At this juncture, it is pertinent to note that the recent appointment of a Tutor General/Permanent Secretary for Education District VI by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu is divisive, provocative and inappropriate.

“As a Students’ body and members of Muslim Community in the State, we can recall that while on campaign tour, the governor promised at the Lagos Central Mosque that he was going to review the apparent imbalance noticed in the appointment of the six Tutor-Generals in which there is no single Muslim in the administration of the closest government agency to the people in the education sector.

“Let me avail our governor that this singular act enrages the Muslims particularly the Muslim teachers and students who are directly insulted by this insensitive appointment. While the governor is not being blamed for the previous appointment, the recent error committed is beginning to erode our trust in his sense of justice and fairness. We are watching and hope that our governor has listening ears.

Dignitaries at the event included Erudite scholar, Professor F.A.R. Adeleke Lagos State University who delivered the lecture of the day, Barrister Abdul Rafiu SinaSofola (SAN) who chaired the occasion, Hon. Justice Habeeb Wale Abiru (Justice of the Appeal Court), Hon. Justice Babatunde Adeniran Adejumo (President, National Industrial Court of Nigeria), Dr. Maruf Adebakin (Chairman, Muslim Community, YABATECH), Alhaj Ahmad Raji (Chief Imam, YABATECH Muslim Community), Alhaja Tawakalt Adetola Kaseem among others.

At the end of the debate competition, Oshodi Area Council represented by Soliah Shittu and Sofiyyah Showunmi both from Ewutitun Junior Grammar school, Oshodi JSS 3 students got the first position. The second position was clinched by Somolu Area Council, represented by Abdullah Mikhahil Bello and Abdullah Lamidi, both from Mims Comprehensive College Bajulaiye, Shomolu, while the third position went to Otto Awori Area Council, Jimoh Malik from (ILOGBO) Elegba Junior Grammar School Jss3 and Habeebah Abdur-Rasaq From Oto Awori Junior Grammar School Jss3. The fourth position – Ikeja Area Council, represented by Fatimah and Tajudeen Abba both from Sadiyyah Model College, Alagbole/Akute.

On the Essay Writing, the first Position went to Gbadamosi Raqeebah (Badagry Area Council) from Methodist Senior High School, Badagry. SS 3; second position is Salami Abdul Raqeeb (Shomolu Area Council) Mims Comprehensive College Bajulaiye, Shomolu; while 4th Position is Adeyanju Abdul Basit (Ojokoro Area Council) from Lagos Muslim International School (LAMIS), Clem Road, Jankara, Agbado -Ijaye, Ojokoro. SS2 and Ishaq Uthman (Ifelodun Area Council) from Ibadullah Islamic Schools, Mosafejo Amukoko. SS 2

