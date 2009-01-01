‘N1bn for governor’s special project’, ‘N275m for construction of toilets’ — Enugu’s 2019 budget





The Enugu state government has budgeted N2.2 billion for purchase of cars for various government officials during the 2019 fiscal year.





An extract of the N109.2 billion budget shared by BudgIt, Nigeria’s civic tech organisation, shows that N275 million was also allocated for construction of 71 four-room water closet toilets with overhead tank.





The budget has N65.7 billion as recurrent expenditure while N43.5 billion is for capital expenditure.





Purchase of vehicles for state government will gulp N1 billion while N725 million will be spent on purchasing 28 Prado Jeeps for members of the state house of assembly.





Three hundred million naira was also budgetted for purchasing vehicles for high court judges





A total of N200 million was allocated for the maintenance of street lights in major cities across the state while N250 million will be used for the establishment of “model driving school.”





The construction of one three-storey legislative office got the allocation of N150 million while the construction of International Conference Centre is to gulp down N1.5 billion.





One billion was also budgeted for “governor’s special project donation and intervention.”





