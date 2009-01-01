I will never spend money on s3x- Tobi Bakre

Effervescent former housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija),Tobi Bakre has revealed that he will never spend money on s3x.

The second runner-up of ‘BBNaija: Double Wahala’, made this known during an interview.

The fitness enthusiast noted that he doesn’t believe in love at first sight but sees it as what grows with time and experience created together.

“I feel only people who have gone through a lot of things together can actually say they love each other. It’s an attraction at first sight, but love after you’ve gone through a lot of stuff together,” he said.



Speaking further, he opened up on the craziest way he has ever expressed love to a woman.

“I dated a girl in Uni, I was deep in love with this lady. I’ll leave my faculty to go to her faculty just to eat and seat with her. She has a car and I didn’t have a car. Just so she won’t drive home bored and alone, I’ll go in her car with her house in Surulere and enter Okada back to UNILAG,” Bakre said.

“Sometimes it’s gonna be late, 12 o’ clock and no more cab, I’ll have to walk from the gate to my hostel.

“Another time, I’ll drive my Kabu Kabu to Ogbomoso, inside rain beat me, I’ll use hands to be doing wiper. And guess what, today, we are not dating each other. None of them.”

