Home | News | General | Nigeria international Stephen Odey joins top European club

- Stephen Odey has left FC Zurich for a big move to Belgian club KRC Genk

- The 21-year-old forward started his career at MFM FC of Lagos before joining Zurich

- Odey made his debut for Nigeria as a substitute in a 1–0 loss against Benin in 2017

Nigeria international Stephen Odey has completed an impressive move to Belgian Pro League champions KRC Genk and has signed a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old star has been playing for Swiss side FC Zurich for the past two years before he left the club.

Odey started his professional career at Nigerian topflight side MFM FC of Lagos, and was the highest goalscorer for the club in the 2015-16 NPFL season.

Stephen Odeh scored his first career hat-trick in January 2017 against Lobi Stars in a tough Nigeria Professional Football League encounter.

And while confirming his move to KRC Genk, MFM FC spokesman Olawale Quadry took to social media to reveal that Odey signed a deal worth 3.7 million Euros.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

His move to Belgium is expected to be of great help to him as he tries to launch himself back to international football after being left out of the Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2019.

On August 13, 2017, Stephen Odey made his debut for Nigeria when he came on as a substitute in 1-0 defeat against Benin.

READ ALSO: Maurizio Sarri, Juventus coach, reportedly says he smokes 60 cigarettes a day

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigeria vs Guinea ended in a 1-0 win to the Super Eagles as they become to first team to qualify for the round of 16.

Kenneth Omeruo scored in the 73rd minute as he headed home a cross from Moses Simon to give Nigeria maximum points in Group B.

Gernot Rohr's men dominated the opening exchanges of the match as Alex Iwobi got the early chance in the opening three minutes.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Super Eagles team co-coordinator Pascal reveals what happened after Argentina beat Nigeria| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...