Officer in President Bolsonaro of Brazil’s military entourage caught with 39kg drug

A military officer in the entourage of the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has been caught with 39kg drugs.

Daily Independent reports that the military official was arrested on route to G20 summit in Japan after drugs found in his luggage.

Legit.ng gathered that the controversial Brazilian president who has promised zero tolerance on the country’s pervasive drugs trade would need to start with his own entourage.

The Brazilian Air Force officer was detained during a stopover in Seville, Spain.

Quoting Brazilian TV network RecordTV, Daily Independent reported: “The serviceman was found to have coca.ine in his hand baggage that weighed a total of 39kg. He was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and is currently in custody at our Seville headquarters waiting to appear before a judge.”

He was later named as 38-year-old Sergeant Silva Rodrigues by the Brazilian TV network RecordTV.

The plane – an advance flight ahead of Bolsonaro’s own journey – was carrying a military delegation tasked with protecting the president during the summit in Tokyo.

Bolsonaro was said to have confirmed the arrests in a statement on Tuesday, June 25, saying he had been informed of the incident by the country’s defence minister.

He said: “I immediately ordered the defence minister to cooperate with Spanish police to establish the facts and cooperate with every stage of the investigation, and to launch an investigation by the military police.

“There are around 300,000 men and women in the armed forces who are trained to uphold the highest principles of ethics and morality.

“If the airman is found to have committed a crime, he will be tried and convicted according to the law.”

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia on Wednesday, June 26, Vice President Hamilton Mourao appeared to assume the officer’s guilt.

“It's obvious that, given the amount of drugs he had on him, that he didn't just buy them around the corner and take them with him. He was working as a qualified drug mule, let's put it that way'', he said.

Bolsonaro came to power in January on a promise to crack down on widespread crime in the South American country – including targeting the drugs trade.

Just this month, he passed new legislation which would toughen penalties for traffickers and require users to undergo rehabilitation or face prison.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the commander of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano state, Ibrahim Abdul, said the command seized a total of 6,726,012 kilogrammes of hard drugs from June 2018 till date.

It was reported that the commander made the disclosure at a news conference on Tuesday, June 25, in Kano as part of events to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, celebrated annually on June 26.

