Home | News | General | Timi Dakolo's wife exposes Abuja pastor, accuses him of forcefully sleeping with her at age 17 (video)

- Singer Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola, has opened up about losing her 'purity'

- According to the mother of three, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA allegedly forced himself on her when she was aged 17

- Busola revealed that the Abuja pastor tricked her into becoming his 'spiritual daughter' to gain her trust and had his way with her many years ago

There is no smoke without fire. For a while now, the internet has been hearing several cases of accusations and allegations against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) se'xually assaulting his female church members.

While some have rubbished the stories given that there is no substantial evidence to prove the said pastor committed the crime, the accusations lingered on and even escalated when singer, Timi Dakolo, called him out on social media a short while ago.

The singer had boldly claimed that Pastor Fatoyinbo was notorious for forcefully having his way with female church members and sounded too sure of his claims. It became clear what Dakolo's pain was when recently, his wife, Busola, exposed the pastor and accused him of forcefully sleeping with her at age 17.

READ ALSO: Davido finally finds ailing woman who desires to see him (photo)

The professional photographer had put up a post where she stated that she was set to tell her truth and had conquered all her fears.

It was a piece of the puzzle that people were yet to understand until she sat in an interview with YNaija where she gave a detailed version of how Fatoyinbo stripped her of her purity when she was finishing secondary in Ilorin.

According to Busola who is now a mother of three, she had joined a fellowship called Divine Delight headed by Pastor Biodun many years ago.

During one of her holidays in Ilorin, the fellowship had become a church (COZA) still headed by Fatoyinbo. He had assured her that he wanted to be her spiritual father and be an avenue for her to lay her worries and fears.

When she started to believe he genuinely cared for her, he showed up at her house early one morning and forcefully had his way with her.

Busola revealed that Pastor Biodun stripped her of her purity and was the first man to enter her.

Watch below:

Many Nigerians who have watched the clip have expressed shock and disappointment on social media.

Legit.ng shared how most of them reacted to the news that such a famous pastor has in the past done such a thing to a young girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Meanwhile, in a private message sent to Timi, an unnamed lady claimed that she lost her chastity to the pastor.

The lady added that she is still broken emotionally after the ordeal while the pastor is living happily and deceiving other people. Dakolo however, made sure to encourage the lady as well as others who might have experienced a similar thing.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Did you know? NAIJ.com (naija.ng) is now-> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Who is The Most Influential Nigerian Pastor? on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...