Governor Bala Mohammed orders construction of classrooms as pupils study under trees

- Governor Bala Mohammed has directed SUBEB in Bauchi to immediately construct classrooms at a primary school in Nasarawa village

- The school, which the governor visited, is situated in Alkaleri local government area of the state

- The governor stopped his convoy at the school where he met about 300 pupils taking lessons in the open

The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Bauchi has been directed by Governor Bala Mohammed to immediately construct classrooms at a primary school in Nasarawa village in Alkaleri local government area of the state.

The directive was given by the governor when he stopped his convoy at the school where he met about 300 pupils taking lessons in the open, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that while some of the pupils were receiving lessons under the surrounding trees, others were taking their lesson in make-shift structures.

Governor Abdulkadir was on his way to Bauchi state from Gomber when he stopped his convoy at the school.

According to the governor, inadequate public schools and infrastructure across the state are part of the reasons the state is having the highest number of out-of-school children in the country.

Governor Abdulkadir called on development partners and donor agencies to support his administration’s determination to restore the lost glory of the education sector in the state.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, stated that he remains worried about the 13 million children who are out of school in the country.

Obasanjo made the disclosure in Abeokuta, Ogun state, when he received a visit from the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), led by its national president, Niyi Oladele, at his presidential library.

The former president also expressed worry over the growing number of youths who are yet to find themselves in positions of national leadership, unlike what was obtainable during his time.

OBJ recalled that when he was just 24 and on a mission in Congo, he had started showing leadership qualities.

He lamented that youths of today have not been able to fit themselves into leadership positions. The ex-president, however, urged the youth not to allow anybody tell them they “are too young to lead,” saying those frustrating the youth are not better endowed than them.

OBJ said: “Whatever I have done, I have done it because I was educated and the love I have for Nigeria. If I didn’t have education, I would not have been able to do what I have done and today, it pains me that more than 13 million Nigerian children who should be in school are out of school."

