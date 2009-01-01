Home | News | General | Nigerians react as singer Timi Dakolo's wife accuses COZA pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of molesting her

- Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, has come out to speak on how she was allegedly molested by a popular pastor when she was a teenager

- The celebrity photographer, Busola, alleged that she was molested by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), when she was a teenager

- In the expose, the singer’s wife recounted the sad ordeal and Nigerians on social media have reacted to the allegations

Molestation is a very big issue that has affected a number of Nigerians in their lifetime. Sometimes the victims keep mum so as to avoid stigma as they battle with the psychological effects of the ordeal.

Other times, the victims summon courage to speak out even if the perpetrator is someone of high standing in the society.

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, has accused a popular Nigerian pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, of molesting her when she was 17.

Busola narrated the sad experience in an exclusive interview with Y Naija. She explained that Pastor Biodun forcefully had his way with her in her parents’ house when she was home for holiday.

The revelation from the singer’s wife has raised numerous reactions on social media owing to the personalities involved.

Some tweeps sympathised with Busola as they praised her for being courageous and speaking up. See some reactions below:

Others however castigated the celebrity photographer for speaking about her ordeal as they defended the pastor. A tweep identified as Mermaid posted a comment another lady made where she blamed Busola for not speaking up earlier as she added that no one is above mistakes. Mermaid posted this alongside other comments.

Another tweep, Gladys, recounted how another lady who had accused pastor Biodun of molestation in the past was not believed by some Nigerians.

See more reactions below:

Recall that Busola's husband, Timi Dakolo, recently called out COZA pastors and accused them of molesting their female members and also covering it up.

In a series of post shared on his verified Instagram page, Dakolo, stylishly accused an Abuja pastor of molesting and sleeping with female church members.

Although he did not give any physical evidence, did not mention the said pastor's name or the name of the church, many people said he was referring to Pastor Biodun Fatoyibo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) because of his caption of the post.

