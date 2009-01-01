Home | News | General | Arsenal fans react to Aubameyang saying yes to Man United's offer

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rumours linking him to Man United has caused a stir among Arsenal fans

- Reports say that the Gabon international has agreed to their bitter rivals as Lukaku's replacement

- Aubameyang was joint-top scorer in the Premier League with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Arsenal fans have reacted negatively to claims Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is willing to join Manchester United this summer.

Reports coming from Italy claim the 30-year-old striker is unsettled at the Emirates despite winning the Premier League Golden Boot award.

Aubameyang's contract with the Gunners expires in the summer of 2021, and three Chinese Super League clubs have already shown an interest in signing the forward.

But according to Italian news media outlet Tuttosport, the Gabon international has 'said yes' to signing for Manchester United as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is supposedly set to sign for Inter Milan.

Reacting to the news on social media, one Arsenal fan tweeted: "Aubameyang to Man United would be ridiculous I would sell him but not to them LMAO."

Another added: "Just imagined selling Aubameyang to Man United to fund the Zaha deal and 25 per cent of that transaction also going to United."

And a third wrote: "Arsenal considering effectively swapping Aubameyang for Zaha does not sound entirely rational does it? Plus a decent chunk of any money would go to Man United."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is open to joining Manchester United this summer, reports claim.

The Arsenal striker has been in remarkable form since joining the north London club in January last year for a club record £56million.

