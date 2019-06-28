Home | News | General | Registration council says December 31 deadline for sacking unqualified teachers remains

The registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Prof Segun Ajiboye, on Thursday, June 27, said the December 31 2019 deadline to sack all unqualified teachers remains important.

Ajiboye made this known during his meeting with newsmen in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state, adding that the National Council of Education (NCE) has given teachers to get licensed by the TRCN, The Guardian reports.

The registrar said Nigeria needs quality teachers to ensure the quality delivery of education in the country.

The TRCN boss also said that the main aim is to removed quackery from the profession so only competent teachers are available to render quality education.

Ajiboye also asked those who are yet to get their licenses from the council to do so and before the expiration of the deadline.

“You need quality teachers to deliver quality education. The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria’s mandate is to determine those who are teachers in terms of their qualifications and registration with the agency. Globally, teacher professionalism has become very imperative through appropriate regulatory standards as prescribed by the teaching regulatory authority in the country.

“There is still time to be registered. The window opportunity is still open. Yes, we are not backing down on the December 31, 2019 deadline given by the National Council on Education for all teachers in Nigeria to get qualified, registered and licensed by the TRCN. The Federal Ministry of Education is supporting TRCN in every way possible to achieve this target,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the ministry of education disclosed that every qualified and licenced teacher would be employed as part of efforts to rid the system of unqualified teachers.

Sonny Echono, permanent secretary of the ministry of education made the disclosure when monitoring the May Diet of the Teachers Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in Abuja on Saturday, June 8.

