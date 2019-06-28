Home | News | General | Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Leaked photos of defender in Man United jersey ahead of unveiling excite fans

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Manchester United target, is on the verge of completing his anticipated move to Old Trafford and already leaked pictures of the star in Manchester United 2019/20 kit have emerged.

In what looks like an authentic unveiling photoshoot, the Crystal Palace defender is seen posing in the Red Devils home kit.

The defender has completed his medical and a formal announcement on his transfer to Old Trafford from Selhurst Park is expected on Friday, June 28.

According to Manchester Evening news, Herve Zaha is on the left and agent Will Salthouse in the middle, while the third man in the photo is suspected to be Wan-Bissaka's brother

BBC journalist David Ornstein confirmed that United had reached an agreement for the England U-21 international from Crystal palace in a deal worth £50 million.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a photo of Wan-Bissaka posing with his family as a child in a United jersey has Red Devils fans gushing over the Crystal Palace man's arrival at Old Trafford.

The throwback has the star in a old vintage Man United kit (back in the glory days) posed with what looks like his mum, dad and brother captioned "Family".

