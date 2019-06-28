Home | News | General | After releasing details about Boko Haram, Borno governor hints on next step, sympathises with military

- Governor Babagana Zulum hints on a strategy currently being adopted for the end of Boko Haram in Borno state

- Zulum says he discussed the issue with President Muhammadu Buhari and Lt Gen Tukur Buratai

- The governor sympathises with the Nigerian military over attacks on soldiers while speaking about reintegration of insurgents who have surrendered

The governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that an all encompassing strategy is being developed to reduce Boko Haram attacks in the state.

In an interview with journalists in Damboa, one of the towns that had face Boko Haram attacks, Governor Zulum stated recalled his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) over issues relating to terrorism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, who also visited surrounding communities to assess security in the general area, noted that the strategy would not be disclosed for security reason but added: “We shall include the traditional rulers."

Zulum, who was at the 25 Task Brigade at Damboa alongside, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, said he had discussed the strategy with Buhari and Buratai adding: “We are now looking forward to ensure that strategies are developed through communities, community driven approach.

“We have intimated the traditional rulers to strategise and ensure that a lot of information dissemination is being carried out.”

The governor promised collaboration with the military to work out modality to ensure that terrorists, willing to surrender through the ‘Operation Safe Corridor’’ were re-integrated.

“The most important thing is that military and government have to work out some modalities to ensure that those, who are willing to return (surrender), we shall look at the possibility of re-integrating them through the ‘Operation Safe Corridor’,” he said.

Concerning the dilapidated Damboa-Maiduguri highway, the governor said his administration had acquired two bulldozers and six excavators as part of efforts to rehabilitate and make it safe for traffic.

Zulum commended the Nigerian Army for effectively discharging its duties, adding: “We are ever ready to support them; we shall not hesitate to support them because of what they have been doing.

“We sympathise with the military, especially the families of those who had paid the supreme price.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Zulum, on Monday, June 24, said that the state would spend its last kobo to support the military and strengthen civilian-JTF and hunters, to eliminate terrorism.

Zulum gave the promise when he received Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, who visited him in Maiduguri.

